Aromatic Rice Pilaf

In a large heavy pot melt butter and oil over medium-high. Add onion, garlic, ginger, and cinnamon. Cook and stir 5 minutes or until onion begins to soften. Stir in rice and tomato paste. Cook and stir 3 minutes or until rice is well-coated and smells nutty. Stir in stock and 2 tsp. salt. Bring to boiling; reduce heat to low. Simmer, covered, 10 to 15 minutes or until rice is tender and liquid has evaporated.