Aromatic Rice Pilaf

Author Julia Turshen says the trick to a simple rice side dish is to cook already-fragrant basmati rice with fresh aromatics like garlic, onion, and ginger to add huge flavor.

By Julia Turshen
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large heavy pot melt butter and oil over medium-high. Add onion, garlic, ginger, and cinnamon. Cook and stir 5 minutes or until onion begins to soften. Stir in rice and tomato paste. Cook and stir 3 minutes or until rice is well-coated and smells nutty. Stir in stock and 2 tsp. salt. Bring to boiling; reduce heat to low. Simmer, covered, 10 to 15 minutes or until rice is tender and liquid has evaporated.

  • Place a kitchen towel or paper towel between pot and lid to absorb liquid from the steam (to keep rice fluffy). Let stand 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Stir in raisins, almonds, and parsley. Serve immediately or at room temperature. Serves 8.

Tips

Prepare rice through Step 1. Cover as directed in Step 2; refrigerate up to 2 days. To reheat, spread rice evenly on a sheet pan. Bake at 425°F about 10 minutes. Stir in raisins, almonds, and parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
287 calories; 11 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 8 mg cholesterol; 514 mg sodium. 285 mg potassium; 43 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 9 g sugar; 6 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 505 IU vitamin a; 9 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 16 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 53 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

