Arctic Char with Green Olive and Lemon Dressing
A big handful of Italian parsley makes this dressing extra bright.
Ingredients
Directions
-
For Warm Olive and Lemon Dressing, zest and juice lemon. In a small saucepan combine the olives, capers, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Slowly stir in 3 tablespoons olive oil until combined. Warm dressing over low heat for 5 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally (do not simmer). Remove from heat.
-
Preheat broiler. Season fish with salt and pepper and rub both sides lightly with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Place, skin side down, in a foil-lined baking pan and broil for about 7 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork (145°F). Just before serving stir parsley into dressing. Serve dressing over fish.
*
To pit olives, place on a cutting board and crush, one at a time, with the side of a chef's knife. Pull olive pieces away from the pit.
Dressing
Double the dressing for leftovers to serve over chicken, pork, and/or pasta.