Arctic Char with Green Olive and Lemon Dressing

A big handful of Italian parsley makes this dressing extra bright.

Ingredients

Directions

  • For Warm Olive and Lemon Dressing, zest and juice lemon. In a small saucepan combine the olives, capers, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Slowly stir in 3 tablespoons olive oil until combined. Warm dressing over low heat for 5 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally (do not simmer). Remove from heat.

  • Preheat broiler. Season fish with salt and pepper and rub both sides lightly with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Place, skin side down, in a foil-lined baking pan and broil for about 7 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork (145°F). Just before serving stir parsley into dressing. Serve dressing over fish.

To pit olives, place on a cutting board and crush, one at a time, with the side of a chef's knife. Pull olive pieces away from the pit.

Dressing

Double the dressing for leftovers to serve over chicken, pork, and/or pasta.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
303 calories; 21 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 14 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 613 mg sodium. 505 mg potassium; 2 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 28 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2288 IU vitamin a; 18 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 9 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 35 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 38 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Alla Ilushka
Rating: Unrated
03/04/2016
Made with salmon over arugula. It was fantastic! Delicious and super quick and easy. Will definitely be making this again.
