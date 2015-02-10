Apricot Pocket Cookies (Hamantaschen)

Rating: Unrated

These classic Jewish cookies are sweetened up with an apricot spread. They just so happen to be gluten-free, too!

By Recipe by Chef Todd Gray of Equinox Restaurant
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Blaine Moats

prep:
30 mins
chill:
2 hrs
bake:
12 mins
total:
2 hrs 42 mins
Servings:
16
  • Soak the apricots. Place the apricots in a medium bowl. Add boiling water to cover and set aside to soak for 1 hour.

  • Mix the dough. Whisk together the eggs, 1 cup of the sugar, lemon zest and orange zest in a large bowl, whisking until the sugar is dissolved and the mixture is creamy and foamy. Stir the almond meal into the egg mixture, stirring together with a wooden spoon until combined and a dough forms. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 hours.

  • Make the filling. Drain the apricots in a colander, stirring to eliminate the surface water, and then blot dry on paper towels. Transfer them to a chopping board or bowl and finely chop. Mix the apricots, walnuts if using, and the remaining 1/4 cup sugar in a medium bowl, stirring until well combined.

  • Make the cookies. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Pinch off walnut-size pieces of dough, roll into balls, and arrange on a parchment-lined baking sheet, pressing a hollow into the center of each with your thumb. Fill the hollows generously with the apricot filling and bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until golden. Transfer the cookies from the baking sheet to wire racks to cool. (Chill any remaining filling up to 3 days or freeze up to 1 month.)

Use a purchased product or place 14 ounces blanched almonds in a food processor and process until finely ground.

Per Serving:
209 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 23mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 21g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 16g; protein 6g; vitamin a 152.5IU; vitamin c 0.4mg; niacin equivalents 0.1mg; folate 3.3mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 9mg; potassium 47mg; calcium 58mg; iron 1.2mg.
