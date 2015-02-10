Apricot Pocket Cookies (Hamantaschen)

Make the cookies. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Pinch off walnut-size pieces of dough, roll into balls, and arrange on a parchment-lined baking sheet, pressing a hollow into the center of each with your thumb. Fill the hollows generously with the apricot filling and bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until golden. Transfer the cookies from the baking sheet to wire racks to cool. (Chill any remaining filling up to 3 days or freeze up to 1 month.)