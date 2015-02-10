Apricot Pocket Cookies (Hamantaschen)
These classic Jewish cookies are sweetened up with an apricot spread. They just so happen to be gluten-free, too!
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Blaine Moats
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
*
Use a purchased product or place 14 ounces blanched almonds in a food processor and process until finely ground.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
209 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 23mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 21g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 16g; protein 6g; vitamin a 152.5IU; vitamin c 0.4mg; niacin equivalents 0.1mg; folate 3.3mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 9mg; potassium 47mg; calcium 58mg; iron 1.2mg.