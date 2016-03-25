Apricot-Glazed Chicken Thighs

Rating: 4.58 stars
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

A dash of cayenne pepper keeps the sticky glaze for this chicken thigh recipe from being too sweet.

By Recipe by Katie Workman
  • Place oven rack in bottom third of oven. Preheat oven to 400°F. For glaze, in small saucepan combine spreadable fruit, honey, soy sauce, ginger, garlic, and cayenne. Heat over medium-low heat until spreadable fruit is melted. Remove and stir in vinegar; cool.

  • Line a 13 x 9-inch baking pan with foil. Arrange chicken in single layer. Pour apricot glaze over chicken, turning pieces to coat. Arrange pieces skin sides up. Bake, uncovered, 40 to 45 minutes or until done (175°F in thickest part) and tops are browned, brushing with glaze two times during baking. Skim fat from pan juices; serve juices over chicken.

Per Serving:
483 calories; 31 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 7 g polyunsaturated fat; 13 g monounsaturated fat; 193 mg cholesterol; 377 mg sodium. 367 mg potassium; 15 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 13 g sugar; 33 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 163 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 5 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 18 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

lambjam3373
Rating: 5 stars
06/25/2017
I blasted the thighs every 20 min. 3 times in total and added some fresh crushed pineapple to marinade it was fantastic..
ALR5445632DW
Rating: 4 stars
12/23/2017
This dish is both easy to prepare and delicious. I use fresh ginger and lots of cayenne pepper. I also cut up dried apricots. Really a hit
Suzie Ball Alexa
Rating: Unrated
05/19/2016
Super easy and super delicious!
