Apricot Chipotle Pork Ribs

Rating: 3.82 stars
38 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 4

With the perfect mix of sweet and spicy, one messy bite will convince you this is the best pork ribs recipe. After a quick shift under the broiler, this chipotle pork recipe can be prepared in your slow cooker.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat broiler. Cut ribs into 1- or 2-rib portions. Sprinkle lightly with salt and black pepper. Place ribs on the rack of an unheated broiler pan. Broil ribs 5 to 6 inches from the heat about 10 minutes or until brown, turning once. Transfer ribs to a 4- to 5-quart slow cooker.

  • In a small bowl stir together chili sauce, apricot preserves, brown sugar, and chile peppers. Pour over ribs in slow cooker.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 6 to 7 hours or on high-heat setting for 3 to 3-1/2 hours. Transfer ribs to a serving platter. Transfer sauce to a small bowl; skim fat from sauce. Pass sauce with ribs.

*

Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
314 calories; 11 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 81 mg cholesterol; 472 mg sodium. 27 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 25 g protein;

Reviews (4)

JackClark
Rating: 4 stars
04/07/2017
I made this according to the directions and it was wonderful. The only thing I would do to make it even better would be to add some salt to the sauce that goes over the ribs in the slow cooker. Excellent recipe!
Colleen Beaudoin
Rating: Unrated
10/15/2016
I would say just 1 pepper
Diane Elliott
Rating: Unrated
11/09/2014
one can or one chili pepper?
encorebookclub
Rating: Unrated
01/10/2016
