Apricot-Anise Nut Bread
Swap apricot nectar in for some of the milk to give your quick bread recipe a fruity, sweet finish. It's the perfect flavor complement to the easy vanilla glaze that coats this delicious baked delight. Try it paired with a couple of eggs for breakfast or brunch.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease the bottom and 1/2 inch up the sides of an 8x4x2-inch loaf pan; set aside. In a large bowl stir together flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, salt, and anise seeds. Make a well in the center of flour mixture; set aside.Advertisement
-
In a medium bowl combine egg, 3/4 cup milk, apricot nectar, and oil. Add egg mixture all at once to flour mixture. Stir just until moistened (batter should be lumpy). Fold in nuts and dried apricots. Spoon batter into the prepared loaf pan, spreading evenly.
-
Bake for 50 to 55 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove from pan. Cool completely on wire rack. Wrap and store overnight.
-
For frosting, in a small bowl stir together powdered sugar, 1 tablespoon whipping cream, and vanilla. Stir in enough additional whipping cream to reach drizzling consistency. Drizzle loaf with frosting before slicing.
Cranberry Nut Bread:
Grease the bottom and 1/2 inch up the sides of a 9x5x3-inch loaf pan; set aside. Prepare as directed, except add 2 teaspoons finely shredded orange peel to the flour mixture. Substitute orange juice for the milk and fold 1 cup coarsely chopped cranberries into batter along with nuts.Per slice: 296 calories, 5 g protein, 47 g carbohydrate, 11 g total fat (2 g sat. fat), 16 mg cholesterol, 2 g fiber, 30 g total sugar, 9% Vitamin A, 14% Vitamin C, 223 mg sodium, 8% calcium, 9% iron
Blueberry Nut Bread:
Prepare as directed, except add 1-1/2 teaspoons finely shredded lemon peel to the flour mixture. In a small bowl combine 1/2 cup dried blueberries and 1/4 cup boiling water. Cover and let stand for 10 minutes; drain, if necessary. Fold blueberries into batter along with nuts. Per slice: 313 calories, 5 g protein, 50 g carbohydrate, 11 g total fat (2 g sat. fat), 17 mg cholesterol, 2 g fiber, 33 g total sugar, 9% Vitamin A, 5% Vitamin C, 229 mg sodium, 11% calcium, 10% iron