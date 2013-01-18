Apples with Maple-Cinnamon Dip

Rating: 3.44 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2

The next time you’re craving apple snacks, whip up this quick maple-cinnamon dip. This apple dip is super simple (perfect for an after-school snack!), and only needs four ingredients.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a food processor combine cream cheese, maple syrup, and cinnamon. Cover and process until smooth. Transfer mixture to a serving bowl. If desired, sprinkle with toasted walnuts. Serve dip with apple slices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
146 calories; 7 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 21 mg cholesterol; 97 mg sodium. 163 mg potassium; 21 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 16 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 292 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 8 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 50 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Malinda Mowry
Rating: Unrated
01/26/2014
Simple, tasty snack. The cream cheese would be perfect o a bagel. Will make again.
