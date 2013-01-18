Apples with Maple-Cinnamon Dip
The next time you’re craving apple snacks, whip up this quick maple-cinnamon dip. This apple dip is super simple (perfect for an after-school snack!), and only needs four ingredients.
Ingredients
Directions
In a food processor combine cream cheese, maple syrup, and cinnamon. Cover and process until smooth. Transfer mixture to a serving bowl. If desired, sprinkle with toasted walnuts. Serve dip with apple slices.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
146 calories; 7 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 21 mg cholesterol; 97 mg sodium. 163 mg potassium; 21 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 16 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 292 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 8 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 50 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;