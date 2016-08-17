Apple-Walnut Crunch Cookies
Cookies...for breakfast!? You bet. These crunchy, flavor-packed cookies are the perfect grab-and-go breakfast or snack.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease cookie sheets or line with parchment paper. In a large bowl beat butter with a mixer on medium 30 seconds. Add the next six ingredients (through vanilla); beat until combined, scraping bowl as needed. Beat in the next five ingredients (through salt). Stir in 3 cups of the cereal, the dried apples, and walnuts (dough will be sticky).
Finely crush the remaining 2 cups cereal. Place in a small bowl and stir in coconut.
Using a 1/4-cup measure, drop dough into cereal mixture. Use a spatula or spoon to roll dough in the coconut mixture to coat. Arrange dough balls 3 inches apart on the prepared cookie sheets.
Bake about 10 minutes or until cookies are lightly browned. Cool on cookie sheets 2 minutes. Remove; cool completely on a wire rack.
To Store
Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.