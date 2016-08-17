Apple-Walnut Crunch Cookies

Cookies...for breakfast!? You bet. These crunchy, flavor-packed cookies are the perfect grab-and-go breakfast or snack.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease cookie sheets or line with parchment paper. In a large bowl beat butter with a mixer on medium 30 seconds. Add the next six ingredients (through vanilla); beat until combined, scraping bowl as needed. Beat in the next five ingredients (through salt). Stir in 3 cups of the cereal, the dried apples, and walnuts (dough will be sticky).

  • Finely crush the remaining 2 cups cereal. Place in a small bowl and stir in coconut.

  • Using a 1/4-cup measure, drop dough into cereal mixture. Use a spatula or spoon to roll dough in the coconut mixture to coat. Arrange dough balls 3 inches apart on the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake about 10 minutes or until cookies are lightly browned. Cool on cookie sheets 2 minutes. Remove; cool completely on a wire rack.

To Store

Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
289 calories; 16 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 34 mg cholesterol; 270 mg sodium. 164 mg potassium; 35 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 17 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 468 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 98 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 34 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews

