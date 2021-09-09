Apple-Stilton Scones

Add another layer of flavor to these tender apple scones by drizzling them with chile-infused hot honey.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Dera Burreson

hands-on:
15 mins
bake:
12 mins
total:
27 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 scones
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl stir together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Use a pastry blender to cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in apples and cheese. Make a well in the center of the mixture.

  • In a medium bowl whisk together egg, applesauce, and sour cream. Add to flour mixture. Stir with a fork just until moistened.

  • Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead gently using 10 to 12 strokes or until nearly smooth. Divide dough in half. Pat or lightly roll each half to a 6-inch circle. Cut each into 6 wedges.

  • Place dough wedges 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheet. Brush with milk and sprinkle with chives. Bake 12 to 14 minutes or until golden. Remove and cool slightly on a wire rack. Serve warm.

Chile-Infused Hot Honey

Drizzle with purchased hot honey or make your own by stirring 1 tsp. crushed red pepper into 1/4 cup honey.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
215 calories; fat 11g; cholesterol 43mg; saturated fat 7g; carbohydrates 24g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 4g; protein 5g; vitamin a 353IU; vitamin c 0.4mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 1.6mg; folate 53.2mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 305mg; potassium 72mg; calcium 115mg; iron 1.5mg.
