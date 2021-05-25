Apple Sriracha-Style Hot Sauce

In a 6-quart crock or glass jar stir together the water and salt until salt is dissolved. Add the next three ingredients (through garlic). Place a clean plate that fits just inside the container on chile mixture to keep it submerged. Cover container with a clean kitchen towel. Let stand at 65°F to 75°F for 3 to 5 days or until bubbles form around edge of container. (A layer of white residue may form on the surface during fermentation, especially if the temperature of the room is warmer. If desired, skim off residue before continuing.)