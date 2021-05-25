Apple Sriracha-Style Hot Sauce
Don't let the apples in the ingredient list fool you, while this fermented hot sauce initially hits your taste buds with a bit of bright sweetness, it's followed by an intense heat similar to Sriracha.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Banana Pepper-Green Apple Hot Sauce
Prepare as directed, except use hot banana peppers for the red chile peppers and Granny Smith apples for the apples.Per teaspoon: same as above, except 2 cal.
Beet-Apple Hot Sauce
Prepare as directed, except add 1 pound red beets, finely chopped, to the mixture in Step 1.Per teaspoon: same as above, except 70 mg sodium
*
Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
3 calories; carbohydrates 1g; vitamin a 22.9IU; vitamin c 3.4mg; folate 0.6mcg; sodium 69mg; potassium 10mg; calcium 1mg.