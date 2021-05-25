Apple Sriracha-Style Hot Sauce

Rating: Unrated

Don't let the apples in the ingredient list fool you, while this fermented hot sauce initially hits your taste buds with a bit of bright sweetness, it's followed by an intense heat similar to Sriracha.

By Annie Krumhardt Peterson
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jacob Fox

prep:
1 hr 15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
432
Yield:
9 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 6-quart crock or glass jar stir together the water and salt until salt is dissolved. Add the next three ingredients (through garlic). Place a clean plate that fits just inside the container on chile mixture to keep it submerged. Cover container with a clean kitchen towel. Let stand at 65°F to 75°F for 3 to 5 days or until bubbles form around edge of container. (A layer of white residue may form on the surface during fermentation, especially if the temperature of the room is warmer. If desired, skim off residue before continuing.)

  • Using a slotted spoon, transfer chiles, apples, and garlic to a 6- to 8-quart stainless-steel, enamel, or nonstick pot. Add 6 cups of the liquid from the container. Stir in sugar and vinegar. Bring to boiling stirring occasionally; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 10 minutes or until apples are tender.* Using an immersion blender, blend mixture until smooth. (Or allow mixture to cool and process in batches in a blender until smooth.)

  • Firmly press mixture through a fine-mesh sieve, using a whisk to scrape and push the solids through (the more solids that are pressed into the liquid, the thicker the sauce will be). Discard solids remaining in sieve. (For a thicker sauce, return sieved mixture to pot and bring to boiling; boil gently, uncovered, 10 minutes or until desired consistency.) Transfer sauce to clean jars or bottles. Store in the refrigerator up to 6 months.

Banana Pepper-Green Apple Hot Sauce

Prepare as directed, except use hot banana peppers for the red chile peppers and Granny Smith apples for the apples.Per teaspoon: same as above, except 2 cal.

Beet-Apple Hot Sauce

Prepare as directed, except add 1 pound red beets, finely chopped, to the mixture in Step 1.Per teaspoon: same as above, except 70 mg sodium

*

Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
3 calories; carbohydrates 1g; vitamin a 22.9IU; vitamin c 3.4mg; folate 0.6mcg; sodium 69mg; potassium 10mg; calcium 1mg.
