Apple Scones with Spiced Maple Butter

Make fall breakfasts a treat to look forward to with these easy baked apple scones. Spread on a spiced maple butter just before serving to help hold these crumbly scones together.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Andy Lyons

prep:
30 mins
bake:
15 mins at 400°
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 scones
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a very large baking sheet with parchment paper or foil. In a large bowl combine the first five ingredients (through salt). Using a pastry blender, cut in cold butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in the 1 cup finely chopped apple. Make a well in center of flour mixture.

  • In a small bowl combine the 2 eggs and 3/4 cup heavy cream. Using a fork, stir egg mixture into flour mixture just until moistened. Turn dough out onto a floured surface. Knead dough by folding and gently pressing it for 10 to 12 strokes or until nearly smooth. Divide in half. Pat or lightly roll each half into a 6-inch circle. Cut each circle into 6 wedges. Place wedges on prepared baking sheet.

  • In a small bowl combine the egg yolk and 1 Tbsp. heavy cream. Brush some of the yolk mixture over wedges. Arrange apple slices on top of wedges, pressing lightly to adhere. Brush with remaining yolk mixture; sprinkle with coarse sugar.

  • Bake 15 to 18 minutes or until light brown. Cool on baking sheet 5 minutes. Remove and serve warm with Spiced Maple Butter.

Nutrition Facts (Apple Scones with Spiced Maple Butter)

Per Serving:
372 calories; total fat 23g; saturated fat 14g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 6g; cholesterol 105mg; sodium 359mg; potassium 95mg; carbohydrates 38g; fiber 1g; sugar 15g; protein 5g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 788IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 60mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 100mg; iron 2mg.

Spiced Maple Butter

Directions

  • In a small bowl stir together the butter, maple syrup, and apple pie spice until smooth. Cover and chill for up to 1 week. Serve at room temperature. Makes 2/3 cup.

