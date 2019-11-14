Apple-Pomegranate Topped Brie
We love pairing cheese and apples together. This warm and melty brie is topped with a delicious crunchy combination of pecans, apples, and pomegranate seeds.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 325°F. In a large skillet melt butter over medium heat. Add apples; cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add pomegranate juice, maple syrup, and lemon juice. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Boil gently, uncovered, 10 to 15 minutes or until syrupy. Stir in pecans.
Cut off a thin slice from the top of the Brie to remove the rind; discard. Place round of Brie in a 9-inch pie plate. Spoon apple mixture over Brie. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until cheese is softened. Sprinkle with pomegranate seeds. Serve with crackers.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
284 calories; 21 g total fat; 10 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 48 mg cholesterol; 271 mg sodium. 204 mg potassium; 16 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 13 g sugar; 9 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 363 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 32 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 89 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;