Apple Pie Tacos

Rating: 3.83 stars
30 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 4

Sweeten up your taco game with this pie-inspired dessert made dressed up with apples, cinnamon-sugar, and caramel sauce.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl combine 3/4 cup granulated sugar and 3 teaspoons cinnamon; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a heavy large saucepan or deep-fat fryer, heat about 1 1/2 inches of oil to 375°F over medium heat. Use a deep-frying thermometer to monitor temperature.

  • Using tongs, place one tortilla in the oil for 5 seconds. Turn it over and hold in a curved shape with the tongs for 1 minute or until crisp and browned. Immediately remove from the oil, letting any excess drip off, and dip in the cinnamon-sugar to coat. Repeat with remaining tortillas and cinnamon-sugar.

  • In a large saucepan heat butter and remaining 1 teaspoon cinnamon over medium heat. Stir in apples, remaining 1/4 cup granulated sugar, the brown sugar, and 3 tablespoons water. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, for 12 minutes or until softened. In a small bowl combine cornstarch and remaining 2 tablespoons water. Slowly drizzle into hot apple mixture while stirring and continue to cook until apples are tender and filling is thickened. Continue to simmer 2 minutes more. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.

  • Spoon filling into prepared shells and serve immediately. If desired, top with whipped topping and caramel topping, if desired.

Tips

If you don't have a frying thermometer, use a little scrap of tortilla to put in the oil and make sure it's at the correct temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
145 calories; 7 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 4 mg cholesterol; 16 mg sodium. 37 mg potassium; 21 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 13 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 73 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 1 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 15 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews (4)

30 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 14
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 4
Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
11/13/2017
Yes, you missed a step. In the ingredients list it tells you to buy the ready-made corn tortillas. That should make it much easier, lol.
Anonymous
Rating: 4 stars
09/24/2018
They taste much better if you use flour tortillas. You can buy them already made in the supermarket. I already try and they taste delicious, likea Mexican buñuelo with the apple filling.
Anonymous
Rating: 4 stars
11/12/2017
I made these and they were so good. I made with the caramel and also used chocolate drizzled on another batch.
Advertisement
Anonymous
Rating: 1 stars
10/25/2017
Great idea in theory... but how does mixing sugar and cinnamon make a tortilla?! you simply cannot fry a sugar and cinnamon mixture and make it into a "tortilla"! Unless I missed a very vital step in the video and/or instructions!
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 05/10/2020