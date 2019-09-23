Apple Pie Pull-Apart Loaf

This pull-apart loaf tastes just like apple pie, but you won't need a fork to eat it. Layers of homemade bread dough and tender cooked apples make this dessert perfect for fall, and drizzles of creamy icing on top seal the deal.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Apple Pie Pull-Apart Loaf

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan heat the milk just until warm (105°F to 115°F). In a large bowl combine warm milk and yeast; stir until yeast is dissolved. Let stand 5 minutes.

  • Add egg, 1/4 cup melted butter, the granulated sugar, and salt to the yeast mixture. Beat with mixer on medium until combined. Add half the flour; beat on low 30 seconds, scraping bowl as needed. Beat 3 minutes on medium. Stir in remaining flour. Shape dough into a ball (dough will not be smooth). Place dough in a greased bowl; turn once to grease surface. Cover and let rise in a warm place until nearly double in size (45 to 60 minutes).

  • Grease a 9x5-inch loaf pan. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Roll dough into a 20x12-inch rectangle. Brush with 1/4 cup melted butter. Sprinkle with apples, brown sugar, and apple pie spice. Cut rectangle in half lengthwise to make two 20x6-inch strips. Cut each strip crosswise into five 6x4-inch strips. Carefully make 2 stacks of 5 strips each. Cut each stack into 4x2-inch pieces. Loosely stagger pieces in pan, cut sides up. Cover and let rise in a warm place until nearly double in size (40 to 45 minutes).

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake about 45 minutes or until golden brown and an instant-read thermometer inserted near the center registers 200°F. Cool in pan 10 minutes. Remove from pan. Drizzle with Creamy Icing. Cool 20 minutes more.

To Make Ahead

Prepare as directed through Step 2, except do not let dough rise. Cover bowl and refrigerate up to 24 hours. Let dough stand at room temperature 30 minutes before continuing with Step 3.

Nutrition Facts (Apple Pie Pull-Apart Loaf)

Per Serving:
386 calories; total fat 13g; saturated fat 7g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 51mg; sodium 233mg; potassium 133mg; carbohydrates 63g; fiber 2g; sugar 33g; protein 6g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 431IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 3mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 90mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 63mg; iron 2mg.

Creamy Icing

Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat together cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla. Beat in enough milk to make a glaze of drizzling consistency.

Reviews

Anonymous
Rating: 1.0 stars
01/17/2020
Looks great. but can not rate yet as have not made. Wondered it you could use a frozen loaf to make this recipe?
