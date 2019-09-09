Apple-Pear Butter

Rating: Unrated

Sure, you've had apple butter (we included that classic recipe here, too), but with this recipe you can create more complex flavors with apple-pear or caramel-apple butters.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In an 8- to 10-qt. heavy pot or Dutch oven combine apples, pears, and cider. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Press apple mixture through a food mill or sieve. (You should have 7 1/2 to 8 cups.) Return pulp to pot; discard skins.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in sugar, lemon juice, and cinnamon. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cook, uncovered, over very low heat 1 1/2 to 1 3/4 hours or until thick enough that mixture mounds on a spoon, stirring often.

  • Place pot of apple butter in a sink filled with ice water; stir to cool. Ladle into clean wide-mouth half-pint freezer containers, leaving a 1/2-inch headspace. Seal and label. Store in refrigerator up to 2 weeks or freeze up to 6 months. Apple butter may darken slightly on freezing. Makes 5 to 6 half-pints.

Classic Apple Butter

Prepare as directed, except omit pears and increase apples to 4 1/2 pounds.

Caramel Apple Butter

Prepare as directed, except omit pears, increase apples to 4 1/2 pounds, decrease granulated sugar to 1/2 cup and add 1 1/2 cups packed brown sugar.

Water-Bath Canning

Prepare as directed through Step 2. Ladle hot apple butter into hot, sterilized half-pint canning jars, leaving a 1/4-inch headspace. Wipe jar rims with a clean cloth; adjust lids and screw bands. Process filled jars in a boiling-water canner, starting timing when water returns to boiling. Process apple butter 5 minutes. Remove jars from canner; cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
28 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 0 mg sodium. 22 mg potassium; 7 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 0 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 0 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 10 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019