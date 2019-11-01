Apple Pandowdy

Rating: Unrated

Pull out your skillet to cook up this homey apple dessert. Don't let the name scare you off, a pandowdy is similar to a cobbler, but is shingled with irregular shapes of pastry dough on top.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Unfold puff pastry sheet on a cutting board. Using a pizza cutter or sharp knife, cut into 1 1/2-inch irregular pieces.

    Advertisement

  • In an extra-large bowl combine brown sugar, flour, molasses, 1 tsp. of the cinnamon, and the ginger (mixture will be crumbly). Add apples; toss to coat. Spread apple mixture in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet. Drizzle with 1/4 cup of the butter. In a small bowl combine the granulated sugar and remaining 1/4 tsp. cinnamon; set aside. Arrange pastry pieces over apple mixture. Drizzle with remaining butter and sprinkle with the cinnamon-sugar.

  • Bake 50 to 60 minutes or until bubbly and pastry is golden. Remove and cool 1 hour on a wire rack. Serve warm with ice cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
444 calories; total fat 19g; saturated fat 11g; polyunsaturated fatg; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 36mg; sodium 201mg; potassium 357mg; carbohydrates 65g; fiber 5g; sugar 45g; protein 4g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 435IU; vitamin cmg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalentsmg; vitamin b6mg; folate 13mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 86mg; iron 2mg.

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 08/30/2020