Apple-Kielbasa Hash

Get your apple fix first thing in the morning with this delicious apple and sausage hash. Avoid mushy apples by choosing a variety that will hold its shape when cooked. Good choices include Braeburn, Fuji, Granny Smith, or Jonathan.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jason Donnelly

total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
6 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In an extra-large skillet heat oil over medium-high. Add sausage, potatoes, and garlic. Cook and stir 3 to 5 minutes or until browned. Add apples, Brussels sprouts, and onion. Reduce to medium heat. Cook 20 to 25 minutes or until potatoes are tender, stirring occasionally.

  • Add fried eggs to top of mixture. Sprinkle with sage, salt, and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
600 calories; fat 40g; cholesterol 244mg; saturated fat 12g; carbohydrates 40g; mono fat 18g; poly fat 7g; insoluble fiber 7g; sugars 19g; protein 20g; vitamin a 792.1IU; vitamin c 70.1mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.5mg; niacin equivalents 3.7mg; vitamin b6 0.4mg; folate 66.1mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; sodium 1125mg; potassium 708mg; calcium 105mg; iron 2.8mg.
