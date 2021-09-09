Apple-Kielbasa Hash
Get your apple fix first thing in the morning with this delicious apple and sausage hash. Avoid mushy apples by choosing a variety that will hold its shape when cooked. Good choices include Braeburn, Fuji, Granny Smith, or Jonathan.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
600 calories; fat 40g; cholesterol 244mg; saturated fat 12g; carbohydrates 40g; mono fat 18g; poly fat 7g; insoluble fiber 7g; sugars 19g; protein 20g; vitamin a 792.1IU; vitamin c 70.1mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.5mg; niacin equivalents 3.7mg; vitamin b6 0.4mg; folate 66.1mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; sodium 1125mg; potassium 708mg; calcium 105mg; iron 2.8mg.