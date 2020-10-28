Apple Fritter Bread
Here's a fall bread you won't be able to get enough of. The hardened sour cream icing on top really makes this apple fritter bread taste like the fried donut you know and love.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Jacob Fox
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Sour Cream Icing
In a small bowl combine 3 Tbsp. sour cream, 1/2 tsp. vanilla, and 3/4 cup powdered sugar. If necessary, beat in enough milk, 1 tsp. at a time, until drizzling consistency.
To Store:
Quick breads store well. In fact, they slice even better the next day. Store cooled bread in an airtight container at room temperature up to 3 days.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
294 calories; total fat 8g; saturated fat 5g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 56mg; sodium 227mg; potassium 84mg; carbohydrates 52g; fiber 1g; sugar 37g; protein 4g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 295IU; vitamin cmg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 41mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 91mg; iron 1mg.