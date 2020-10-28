Apple Fritter Bread

Rating: Unrated

Here's a fall bread you won't be able to get enough of. The hardened sour cream icing on top really makes this apple fritter bread taste like the fried donut you know and love.

By Annie Peterson
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
bake:
1 hr at 350°
stand:
10 mins
cool:
1 hr
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease an 8x4-inch loaf pan. In a medium bowl combine the apples, brown sugar, and cinnamon. In another medium bowl combine the flour, baking powder, and salt.

  • In mixing bowl beat sugar and butter until combined. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Beat in milk and vanilla. Add flour mixture; stir just until combined. Pour half of the batter into the prepared loaf pan. Add half of the apple mixture. Spread remaining batter over the apples in pan. Top with remaining apple mixture. Lightly pat apples into batter. Use a table knife to swirl apples into batter.

  • Bake about 1 hour or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cover with foil the last 10 minutes to prevent overbrowning, if necessary. Cool in pan on a wire rack 10 minutes. Remove from pan; cool completely on a wire rack. Drizzle with Sour Cream Icing before slicing and serving.

Sour Cream Icing

In a small bowl combine 3 Tbsp. sour cream, 1/2 tsp. vanilla, and 3/4 cup powdered sugar. If necessary, beat in enough milk, 1 tsp. at a time, until drizzling consistency.

To Store:

Quick breads store well. In fact, they slice even better the next day. Store cooled bread in an airtight container at room temperature up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
294 calories; total fat 8g; saturated fat 5g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 56mg; sodium 227mg; potassium 84mg; carbohydrates 52g; fiber 1g; sugar 37g; protein 4g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 295IU; vitamin cmg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 41mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 91mg; iron 1mg.

Reviews

