Apple-Fennel Ham and Egg Casserole
Our Test Kitchen describes this egg casserole as tasty and hearty, but still light. Save the fennel fronds for a photo-worthy garnish.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
*To Dry Bread:
Let bread cubes stand at room temperature, uncovered, 6 hours. Or, bake cubes bread in a 300°F oven 8 to 10 minutes or until dry.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
242 calories; fat 11g; cholesterol 167mg; saturated fat 5g; carbohydrates 19g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 7g; protein 16g; vitamin a 755.5IU; vitamin c 4.9mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.4mg; niacin equivalents 2.4mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 56.6mcg; vitamin b12 0.7mcg; sodium 523mg; potassium 435mg; calcium 202mg; iron 1.7mg.