Apple-Fennel Ham and Egg Casserole

Rating: Unrated

Our Test Kitchen describes this egg casserole as tasty and hearty, but still light. Save the fennel fronds for a photo-worthy garnish.

By Laura Marzen
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
bake:
1 hr
stand:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Grease a 2-qt. rectangular baking dish. Spread half of the bread cubes in the dish. If desired, snip some of the green feathery tops from the fennel bulb and reserve for a garnish. Trim, core, and chop fennel bulb; measure 1 cup. Sprinkle fennel evenly over bread in dish. Top with ham, apple, cheese, and 1/2 cup green onions. Top with remaining bread.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl whisk together eggs, milk, and pepper. Drizzle evenly over bread mixture in dish. Press down lightly with the back of a large spoon until all the bread is moistened.

  • Bake, uncovered, about 1 hour or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. If desired, sprinkle top with reserved fennel fronds and/or additional sliced green onions.

*To Dry Bread:

Let bread cubes stand at room temperature, uncovered, 6 hours. Or, bake cubes bread in a 300°F oven 8 to 10 minutes or until dry.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
242 calories; fat 11g; cholesterol 167mg; saturated fat 5g; carbohydrates 19g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 7g; protein 16g; vitamin a 755.5IU; vitamin c 4.9mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.4mg; niacin equivalents 2.4mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 56.6mcg; vitamin b12 0.7mcg; sodium 523mg; potassium 435mg; calcium 202mg; iron 1.7mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 09/17/2021