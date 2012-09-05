Apple-Cranberry Pie

Homemade pie dough filled with sweet-tart apples, cranberries, and a hint of citrus add big flavor to this apple pie recipe.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Apple-Cranberry Pie

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan bring 1/2 cup sugar and the 1/4 cup water to boiling. Stir in 1-1/2 cups of the cranberries and the orange peel; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, about 10 minutes or until cranberries begin to break down. Stir in 1 tablespoon flour. Transfer to a small bowl. Cover and chill for 45 to 60 minutes or until cooled completely. Stir in the remaining 1/2 cup cranberries.

  • In a large bowl combine apples, 1/3 cup sugar, 1/4 cup flour, lemon juice, cinnamon, salt, and nutmeg; toss gently to coat. Let stand for 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, preheat oven to 375°F. Prepare Pastry for a Double-Crust Pie. On a lightly floured surface, use your hands to slightly flatten one pastry ball. Roll pastry from center to edges into a circle about 12 inches in diameter. Wrap pastry circle around the rolling pin. Unroll pastry into a 9-inch pie plate. Ease pastry into pie plate without stretching it.

  • Pour cranberry mixture (which should have the consistency of a loose jam--if it seems watery, strain to remove the excess liquid) into apple mixture; stir to combine. Transfer apple-cranberry mixture to pastry-lined pie plate. Trim pastry even with edge of pie plate.

  • Roll the remaining pastry ball into a 12-inch-diameter circle; cut into 1/2-inch-wide strips. Weave and/or place strips over filling in a lattice pattern. Press strip ends into bottom pastry. Fold bottom pastry over strip ends; seal and crimp edge. In a small bowl combine egg and the 1 tablespoon water; brush pastry with egg mixture.

  • Cover edge of pie loosely with foil. Place pie on middle oven rack. Line a baking sheet with foil; place on bottom rack to catch any drips. Bake for 30 minutes. Remove foil. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes more or until filling is bubbly. Cool on a wire rack.

Tips

Want to add a little more apple flavor? Add 2 tablespoons apple brandy to the filling. Want a twist on traditional pastry? Add 1 tablespoon finely shredded lemon peel and 1 tablespoon finely snipped fresh thyme to the flour mixture when making the pastry.

Lattice Top:

Follow these steps to make an easy lattice top: Step 1: Lay strips horizontally. Roll out the top crust and cut into ½-inch strips as you would for a traditional lattice top. Place half of the pastry strips over the filling parallel to each other and 1 inch apart. Step 2: Lay pie strips vertically. Place the remaining pastry strips on the pie perpendicular to the first strips, spacing them 1 inch apart. Step 3: Connect bottom pastry to strips. Fold the bottom pastry up over the ends of the pastry strips to seal. Crimp the edge as you like. If desired, brush the lattice lightly with milk and sprinkle with sugar.

Nutrition Facts (Apple-Cranberry Pie)

Per Serving:
473 calories; 19 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 7 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 39 mg cholesterol; 426 mg sodium. 185 mg potassium; 71 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 32 g sugar; 6 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 292 IU vitamin a; 10 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 89 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 20 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Pastry for a Double-Crust Pie

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl stir together flour and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in shortening and butter until pieces are pea size. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the ice water over part of the flour mixture; toss gently with a fork. Push moistened pastry to the side of the bowl. Repeat moistening flour mixture, using 1 tablespoon of the ice water at a time, until all of the flour mixture is moistened. Gather flour mixture into a ball, kneading gently until it holds together. Divide pastry in half; form halves into balls.

Reviews

