Apple-Cranberry Pie

Lattice Top:

Follow these steps to make an easy lattice top: Step 1: Lay strips horizontally. Roll out the top crust and cut into ½-inch strips as you would for a traditional lattice top. Place half of the pastry strips over the filling parallel to each other and 1 inch apart. Step 2: Lay pie strips vertically. Place the remaining pastry strips on the pie perpendicular to the first strips, spacing them 1 inch apart. Step 3: Connect bottom pastry to strips. Fold the bottom pastry up over the ends of the pastry strips to seal. Crimp the edge as you like. If desired, brush the lattice lightly with milk and sprinkle with sugar.