Apple, Cranberry, and Pecan Galette
Give apple pie a run for its money by serving this homemade galette that also features fresh cranberries and toasted pecans. Like apple pie, try a slice when it's warm out of the oven with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top.
Ingredients
Directions
For pastry, in a large bowl combine flour, 1 Tbsp. sugar, and the salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter and shortening until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle 1 Tbsp. of ice water over part of mixture. Toss with a fork to moisten. Continue adding water 1 Tbsp. at a time, moving moistened mixture to the side of bowl, until mixture is moistened and comes together when squeezed. Form dough into a disc and wrap with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 24 hours.Advertisement
Preheat oven to 425°. For filling, place apples in a large bowl and sprinkle with orange juice; toss to coat. In a small bowl combine 2/3 cup sugar, the cinnamon, and allspice. Sprinkle apples with sugar mixture; stir to coat. Stir in cranberries.
If necessary, let dough stand at room temperature 30 minutes or until soft enough to roll out. On a well-floured surface, roll dough into an oval about 1/8 inch thick (about 18x12 inches). Don't worry if it isn't perfect. Transfer to a baking sheet lined with foil. Spread pecans over pastry, leaving a 2-inch border. Spoon fruit over pecans, making sure to scrap all the sugar mixture from the bowl. Using foil as an aid, bring pastry edge over fruit, crimping and folding as needed. In a small bowl combine egg and the water. Brush pastry with egg mixture. Sprinkle with 1 to 2 Tbsp. sugar.
Bake 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 350° and bake 30 to 40 minutes more or until apples are tender and crust is deep golden brown. For easier slicing, let cool before serving.
*Tip
To toast pecans, spread nuts on a baking sheet and bake in 375° oven about 6 minutes or until fragrant. Cool before chopping.
Food Processor Directions
Combine pastry ingredients as directed in Step 1 in food processor, pulsing a few times at each stage. Add the water slowly, while pulsing, until dough begins to come together but still looks crumbly.