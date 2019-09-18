Apple, Cranberry, and Pecan Galette

If necessary, let dough stand at room temperature 30 minutes or until soft enough to roll out. On a well-floured surface, roll dough into an oval about 1/8 inch thick (about 18x12 inches). Don't worry if it isn't perfect. Transfer to a baking sheet lined with foil. Spread pecans over pastry, leaving a 2-inch border. Spoon fruit over pecans, making sure to scrap all the sugar mixture from the bowl. Using foil as an aid, bring pastry edge over fruit, crimping and folding as needed. In a small bowl combine egg and the water. Brush pastry with egg mixture. Sprinkle with 1 to 2 Tbsp. sugar.