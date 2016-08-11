Apple Cider Cocktail
A bit of lemon gives this big-batch cocktail a touch of tartness.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a pitcher use a muddler or wooden spoon to muddle grapes. Add apple cider, gin, lemon juice, ginger liqueur, and orange bitters. Cover and chill 1 to 24 hours. Just before serving, strain and add hard cider. Serve with ice and garnish each drink with an apple slice.Advertisement
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
180 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 14 mg sodium. 178 mg potassium; 22 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 15 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 32 IU vitamin a; 11 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 6 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 6 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;