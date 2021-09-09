Apple-Cherry Chutney
Create a colorful charcuterie tray using this lightly spiced apple chutney and an assortment of cheeses, nuts, cured meats, crackers, or sliced baguette, and fresh and/or dried fruit.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Serving tip
This robust, savory chutney has just a hint of cardamom flavor. Serve it alongside pork or chicken to make a simply prepared meal special.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
76 calories; carbohydrates 19g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 17g; vitamin a 271.7IU; vitamin c 6.6mg; niacin equivalents 0.1mg; folate 3.4mcg; sodium 31mg; potassium 82mg; calcium 14mg; iron 0.2mg.