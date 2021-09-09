Apple-Cherry Chutney

Create a colorful charcuterie tray using this lightly spiced apple chutney and an assortment of cheeses, nuts, cured meats, crackers, or sliced baguette, and fresh and/or dried fruit.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jason Donnelly

hands-on:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
process:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Yield:
7 half-pint jars
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 6- to 8-qt. heavy pot stir together all ingredients. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, about 1 hour or until thickened, stirring occasionally.

  • Ladle hot chutney into hot clean half-pint canning jars, leaving a 1/2-inch headspace. Wipe jar rims; adjust lids and screw bands.

  • Process filled jars in a boiling-water canner 10 minutes (start timing when water returns to boiling). Remove jars from canner; cool on wire racks.

This robust, savory chutney has just a hint of cardamom flavor. Serve it alongside pork or chicken to make a simply prepared meal special.

Per Serving:
76 calories; carbohydrates 19g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 17g; vitamin a 271.7IU; vitamin c 6.6mg; niacin equivalents 0.1mg; folate 3.4mcg; sodium 31mg; potassium 82mg; calcium 14mg; iron 0.2mg.
