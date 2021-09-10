Apple-Cheddar Bagels
Consider this delicious apple breakfast recipe a starting point for creativity. Add a light crunch by lightly frying the sage. Swap out the cinnamon bagel with a berry or plain bagel, or go savory by choosing an "everything" seasoning or onion bagel. If you don't have white cheddar, try Monterey Jack, smoked gouda, cheddar, or provolone cheese.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
231 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 30mg; saturated fat 7g; carbohydrates 23g; mono fat 2g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 4g; protein 8g; vitamin a 424.9IU; vitamin c 0.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 1.1mg; folate 41mcg; sodium 295mg; potassium 80mg; calcium 114mg; iron 1.5mg.