Apple-Cheddar Bagels

Consider this delicious apple breakfast recipe a starting point for creativity. Add a light crunch by lightly frying the sage. Swap out the cinnamon bagel with a berry or plain bagel, or go savory by choosing an "everything" seasoning or onion bagel. If you don't have white cheddar, try Monterey Jack, smoked gouda, cheddar, or provolone cheese.

By Juliana Hale
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jason Donnelly

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
broil:
2 mins
total:
17 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat broiler. Spread cut sides of bagels with 1 Tbsp. of the butter.

  • In a medium skillet melt remaining 1 Tbsp. butter over medium heat. Add apple slices; cook 2 to 4 minutes or until slices just start to brown, turning once.

  • Top each bagel half with a slice of cheese and an apple slice. Place on a baking sheet and broil, 3 to 4 inches from heat, 1 to 2 minutes or until cheese begins to melt. Sprinkle with sage.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
231 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 30mg; saturated fat 7g; carbohydrates 23g; mono fat 2g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 4g; protein 8g; vitamin a 424.9IU; vitamin c 0.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 1.1mg; folate 41mcg; sodium 295mg; potassium 80mg; calcium 114mg; iron 1.5mg.
