Apple, Celery Root, and Fennel Salad
Enjoy bright flavors in this apple, celery root and fennel salad. It's an easy side salad or make-ahead lunch.
Ingredients
Directions
-
For the dressing, in a screw-top jar combine oil, cider vinegar, lemon juice, shallot, honey mustard, salt, and pepper. Cover and shake well.Advertisement
-
In a large bowl combine endive and butterhead lettuce. Add three-fourths of the dressing; toss to coat. Divide mixture among salad plates.
-
In the same bowl combine apple, celery root, and fennel. Toss with remaining dressing to coat. Divide evenly over greens. Top each salad with blue cheese and walnuts.
*Tip:
To make it easy to grate the blue cheese or feta cheese, buy a whole wedge (rather than crumbled) and freeze for 30 minutes before grating.
Make-Ahead Directions:
Prepare and store dressing in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Bring dressing to room temperature before using. Continue as directed in Step 2.