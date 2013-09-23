Apple, Celery Root, and Fennel Salad

Rating: 3 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 2 Ratings

Enjoy bright flavors in this apple, celery root and fennel salad. It's an easy side salad or make-ahead lunch.

Ingredients

Directions

  • For the dressing, in a screw-top jar combine oil, cider vinegar, lemon juice, shallot, honey mustard, salt, and pepper. Cover and shake well.

  • In a large bowl combine endive and butterhead lettuce. Add three-fourths of the dressing; toss to coat. Divide mixture among salad plates.

  • In the same bowl combine apple, celery root, and fennel. Toss with remaining dressing to coat. Divide evenly over greens. Top each salad with blue cheese and walnuts.

*Tip:

To make it easy to grate the blue cheese or feta cheese, buy a whole wedge (rather than crumbled) and freeze for 30 minutes before grating.

Make-Ahead Directions:

Prepare and store dressing in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Bring dressing to room temperature before using. Continue as directed in Step 2.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
210 calories; 16 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 9 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 7 mg cholesterol; 299 mg sodium. 422 mg potassium; 13 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 5 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1154 IU vitamin a; 11 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg vitamin b6; 59 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 106 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

