Apple Buttermilk Biscuits with Sausage-Cider Gravy

If biscuits and gravy are already your favorite brunch food, just wait until you try our fall-inspired twist on the classic recipe. Apple-dotted biscuits coated with a homemade gravy filled with apples and juicy sausage might just be your new favorite breakfast.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jason Donnelly

prep:
25 mins
bake:
12 mins
total:
37 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 biscuits, 6 cups gravy
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. In a large bowl whisk together the 3 cups of the flour, the sugar, baking powder, 1 tsp. of the salt, and the cinnamon. Use a pastry blender to cut the butter and shortening into the flour mixture until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in the 1/2 cup finely chopped apples. Add buttermilk. Use a fork to stir until just moistened.

  • Turn dough out onto a floured surface. Knead gently 10 to 12 strokes until nearly smooth. Pat or gently roll to 3/4 inch thickness. Cut with a floured 2 1/2 inch round cutter. Reroll scraps. Arrange 1 inch apart on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake 12 to 14 minutes or until golden.

  • Meanwhile, In an extra-large skillet cook sausage, the 2 cups chopped apples, and the onion over medium-high until sausage is browned. Stir in the 1/4 cup flour. Add milk, cider, the remaining 1/4 tsp salt, and the pepper. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir 2 minutes more.

  • Split biscuits while warm. Spoon gravy over biscuits. Sprinkle with herbs.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
388 calories; fat 20g; cholesterol 50mg; saturated fat 9g; carbohydrates 38g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 3g; trans fatty acid 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 10g; protein 12g; vitamin a 434.4IU; vitamin c 1.7mg; thiamin 0.4mg; riboflavin 0.4mg; niacin equivalents 3.6mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 69.5mcg; vitamin b12 0.6mcg; sodium 699mg; potassium 309mg; calcium 174mg; iron 2.1mg.
