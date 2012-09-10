Apple Brandy- and Sage-Glazed Turkey
Make your Thanksgiving turkey a little extra special this year by dressing it up with an apple brandy and sage glaze. If you can't wait until Thanksgiving, this turkey recipe is also the perfect entree for a dinner party with friends.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 325°F. Remove neck and giblets from turkey; discard. Rinse turkey; pat dry with paper towels. Season body cavity with salt and pepper. Place apple, onion, celery, and sage sprigs in body cavity. Pull neck skin to back and fasten with a small skewer.
Tuck drumstick ends under band of skin across tail, if available. If there is no band of skin, tie drumsticks securely to the tail using 100-percent cotton kitchen string. Twist wing tips under back. Place turkey, breast side up, on a rack in a shallow roasting pan.
Brush turkey with oil and season to taste with additional salt and pepper. Insert an oven-going meat thermometer into the center of an inside thigh muscle. The thermometer should not touch bone. Cover turkey loosely with foil. Roast for 2 hours.
Meanwhile, for glaze, in a small saucepan combine brandy, jelly, vinegar, snipped sage, and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, about 8 minutes or until slightly syrupy and reduced to about 1 cup. Remove from heat; stir in butter and orange peel. Set aside to cool.
Remove foil from turkey; cut band of skin or string between drumsticks so thighs will cook evenly. Brush turkey with half of the glaze. Roast for 1 to 1-1/4 hours more or until the thermometer registers 175°F. (The juices should run clear and drumsticks should move easily in their sockets.) Remove from oven. Brush with the remaining glaze.
Cover turkey with foil; let stand for 15 to 20 minutes before carving. Transfer turkey to a cutting board. Carve turkey, discarding apple and vegetables inside cavity.
BBQ-Style Glaze:
For a BBQ-style glaze, add 1/2 cup ketchup and 2 tablespoons molasses to the brandy mixture before simmering. Want a different flavor? Try fresh rosemary sprigs instead of the sage. Out of oranges to use for peel? Use 2 tablespoons orange marmalade or 1/2 teaspoon dried orange peel in place of the fresh peel.