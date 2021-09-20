Apple-Blueberry Bread Pudding

Using vanilla bean paste in this delicious apple dessert will give you those pretty vanilla bean speckles without the work of scraping the whole bean. If the paste isn't available, you can use an equal amount of vanilla extract in its place.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Dera Burreson

hands-on:
20 mins
chill:
2 hrs
bake:
1 hr
cool:
15 mins
total:
3 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
10
Ingredients

Directions

  • Grease a 2-qt. rectangular baking dish. Arrange 1/2 of the bread slices in prepared dish, overlapping as necessary.

  • In a small bowl stir together the cheese, almond butter, and 1/4 cup brown sugar. Spoon over bread slices.

  • In a medium bowl toss together apples, blueberries, and 2 Tbsp. brown sugar. Spoon over layers in dish. Top with remaining bread slices.

  • In a large bowl whisk together the milk, eggs, 1/4 cup brown sugar, vanilla bean paste, and spice. Slowly pour over layers in dish, pressing down as you pour. Cover and chill 2 to 4 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Unocover and bake about 60 minutes or until set (at least 180°F), covering with foil the last 15 minutes of baking if necessary to prevent overbrowning. Remove and cool 15 minutes before serving. If desired, sprinkle with powdered sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
348 calories; fat 19g; cholesterol 141mg; saturated fat 8g; carbohydrates 38g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 23g; protein 9g; vitamin a 346.7IU; vitamin c 1.5mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 0.4mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 17mcg; vitamin b12 0.4mcg; sodium 208mg; potassium 204mg; calcium 112mg; iron 0.8mg.
