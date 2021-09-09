Apple Baked French Toast

Rating: Unrated

This delicious breakfast casserole is perfect for anyone that enjoys a sweet bite to start the day. Prep this beauty up to 24 hours in advance so all you have to do in the morning is pop it in the oven.

By Laura Marzen
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Blaine Moats

hands-on:
25 mins
bake:
35 mins
stand:
10 mins
total:
70 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 2-qt. rectangular baking dish with cooking spray. Trim ends off baguettes and discard. Cut remaining baguettes crosswise into 1/2-inch slices. Arrange bread slices on edges in the prepared baking dish. Top bread with apple. Brush apple with lemon juice.

  • In a medium bowl whisk together eggs, milk, 2 Tbsp. of the ice cream topping, the vanilla, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg. Slowly pour egg mixture over bread, making sure to pour between each slice.

  • Bake, uncovered, 35 to 40 minutes or until top is golden brown, apple is tender, and mixture is heated through. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Drizzle with remaining ice cream topping.

To Make Ahead

Prepare as directed through Step 2. Cover and chill 2 to 24 hours. Bake as directed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
202 calories; fat 3g; cholesterol 64mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 36g; mono fat 1g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 13g; protein 7g; vitamin a 134.7IU; vitamin c 0.5mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 2.1mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 62mcg; vitamin b12 0.3mcg; sodium 326mg; potassium 124mg; calcium 58mg; iron 2mg.
