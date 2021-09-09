Apple and Almond Butter Panini

Rating: Unrated

No panini maker? No problem! Use your trusty waffle iron to make this toasty breakfast sandwich.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary test

total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 sandwich
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Coat the grid of a waffle iron with nonstick cooking spray. Heat to medium. Spread one side of each slice of bread with 1 Tbsp. almond butter. Top almond butter on four of the bread slices with a single layer of apple. Drizzle apples with honey and sprinkle with 1/4 to 1/2 tsp. Cinnamon-Sugar. Top with remaining bread slices, spread sides down.

  • Brush outsides of sandwiches with melted butter (if using). Arrange sandwiches on waffle iron grid. Cook about 3 minutes or until crispy and brown.

Cinnamon-Sugar

In a small bowl combine 2 tsp. sugar and 1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
360 calories; fat 19g; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 43g; mono fat 10g; poly fat 4g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 15g; protein 11g; vitamin a 12.8IU; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.5mg; niacin equivalents 2.6mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 66.3mcg; sodium 343mg; potassium 288mg; calcium 416mg; iron 2.6mg.
