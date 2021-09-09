Apple and Almond Butter Panini
No panini maker? No problem! Use your trusty waffle iron to make this toasty breakfast sandwich.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Cinnamon-Sugar
In a small bowl combine 2 tsp. sugar and 1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
360 calories; fat 19g; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 43g; mono fat 10g; poly fat 4g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 15g; protein 11g; vitamin a 12.8IU; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.5mg; niacin equivalents 2.6mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 66.3mcg; sodium 343mg; potassium 288mg; calcium 416mg; iron 2.6mg.