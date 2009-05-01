Strawberry-Goat Cheese Bruschetta
Surprise your guests with this quick appetizer recipe that combines cheese and fresh strawberries on a lightly toasted baguette.
Ingredients
Directions
Heat broiler. Halve baguette crosswise, then lengthwise. Place cut sides up on large baking sheet. Brush with the 1 tablespoon oil. Broil, 3 to 4 inches from heat, for 1-1/2 to 2 minutes or until lightly toasted.
Slice and divide cheese among toasts. Top with sliced berries. Broil 2 to 3 minutes or until cheese and berries soften. Remove from broiler; top with arugula. Drizzle additional oil. Sprinkle salt, pepper, and herbs. Makes 4 servings.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
346 calories; 16 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 22 mg cholesterol; 616 mg sodium. 214 mg potassium; 37 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 13 g protein; 486 IU vitamin a; 32 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 101 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 131 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;