Shiitake Mushroom-Tomato Bisque

Rating: 4.78 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 9 Ratings

This creamy, tomato-based soup mixture enhances the flavor of fresh shiitake mushrooms. If fresh mushrooms aren't available, soak dried ones in hot water.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 3-quart saucepan cook and stir leeks, celery, and garlic in hot butter until tender. Add mushrooms; cook and stir about 5 minutes more or until mushrooms are tender. Stir in tomatoes, broth, whipping cream, dill weed, and pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 30 minutes.

  • Let soup cool slightly. Transfer soup mixture, half at a time, to a blender or food processor. Cover and blend or process until smooth. (Or use an immersion blender.) Return all of the soup mixture to saucepan; heat through. To serve, ladle soup into bowls. If desired, top each serving with additional mushrooms.

*Tip:

If using shiitake mushrooms, remove and discard tough stems before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
193 calories; 13 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 47 mg cholesterol; 607 mg sodium. 157 mg potassium; 17 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 3 g protein; 81 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

