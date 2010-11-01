Ranch Deviled Eggs
A packet of dry ranch dressing mix is the not-so-secret seasoning that perks up this Ranch Deviled Eggs recipe. For variety, stuff the easy deviled eggs filling inside a mix of egg whites, jalalpenos, and tomatoes.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Credit: Blaine Moats
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Because hot chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with chills as much possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands well with soap and water.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
93 calories; total fat 7g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 123mg; sodium 192mg; potassium 110mg; carbohydrates 3g; fiber 1g; sugar 1g; protein 4g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 486IU; vitamin c 6mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 20mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 30mg; iron 1mg.