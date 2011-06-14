Dilled Onion Cheese Ball

Make-ahead appetizer cheese balls are easily transformed into the flavor of your choice. Try gouda, prosciutto-basil, or spicy taco. Take them tailgating or pull them out for a party at home.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
35 mins
chill:
4 hrs
stand:
15 mins
total:
4 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
30
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl let cream cheese, Gouda, and butter stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Add milk and Worcestershire sauce. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Stir in green onion and dill. Cover and chill for 4 to 24 hours.

  • Before serving, shape cheese mixture into a ball. Roll ball in nuts and let stand 15 minutes. Serve with crackers or flatbread. Makes about 30 (1-tablespoon) servings.

Tips

Prepare as above in Step 1. Shape cheese mixture into a ball; wrap in plastic wrap. Freeze for up to 1 month. To serve, thaw the cheese ball in the refrigerator overnight. Unwrap and roll in nuts. Let the cheese ball stand at room temperature for 15 minutes before serving.

Prosciutto-Basil Cheese Ball:

Prepare as above, except substitute finely shredded fontina cheese for the Gouda cheese; stir in 2 ounces chopped prosciutto and 2 tablespoons snipped fresh basil with the green onion and omit the dill. Substitute chopped toasted pine nuts for the almonds. If desired, serve with apples, crackers, or flatbread.

Spicy Taco Cheese Ball:

Prepare as above in Step 1, except substitute finely shredded taco cheese for the Gouda cheese, stir in 2 tablespoons bottled chopped jalapeno chile peppers with the green onion, and omit the dill. Substitute 1/2 cup crushed corn chips for the almonds.

To make logs:

Divide recipe into 4 portions and shape accordingly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
63 calories; fat 6g; cholesterol 16mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 1g; mono fat 2g; protein 2g; vitamin a 145.8IU; riboflavin 0.1mg; folate 4mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 62mg; potassium 30mg; calcium 40.4mg; iron 0.2mg.
