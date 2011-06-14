Dilled Onion Cheese Ball
Make-ahead appetizer cheese balls are easily transformed into the flavor of your choice. Try gouda, prosciutto-basil, or spicy taco. Take them tailgating or pull them out for a party at home.
Prepare as above in Step 1. Shape cheese mixture into a ball; wrap in plastic wrap. Freeze for up to 1 month. To serve, thaw the cheese ball in the refrigerator overnight. Unwrap and roll in nuts. Let the cheese ball stand at room temperature for 15 minutes before serving.
Prosciutto-Basil Cheese Ball:
Prepare as above, except substitute finely shredded fontina cheese for the Gouda cheese; stir in 2 ounces chopped prosciutto and 2 tablespoons snipped fresh basil with the green onion and omit the dill. Substitute chopped toasted pine nuts for the almonds. If desired, serve with apples, crackers, or flatbread.
Spicy Taco Cheese Ball:
Prepare as above in Step 1, except substitute finely shredded taco cheese for the Gouda cheese, stir in 2 tablespoons bottled chopped jalapeno chile peppers with the green onion, and omit the dill. Substitute 1/2 cup crushed corn chips for the almonds.
To make logs:
Divide recipe into 4 portions and shape accordingly.