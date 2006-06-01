Cherry-Pecan Spread

Toasting the nuts will enhance the flavor of this Cherry-Pecan Spread. Use on muffins, toasted English muffins, toast, or bagels for a quick breakfast.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Directions

  • Place cottage cheese in a blender jar or food processor container. Cover and blend or process until smooth, stopping blender and scraping down sides as needed (food processor results will be slightly less smooth than blender). Transfer blended or processed cottage cheese to a serving bowl. Stir in sour cream, brown sugar, pecans, cherries, and lemon peel until combined. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate up to 8 hours before serving. (Spread can be chilled up to 24 hours, but cherries will begin to stain the spread.) Spread on muffins, toasted English muffins, toast, or bagels. Makes 2-1/3 cups spread (14, 2-Tbsp. servings).

*Test Kitchen Tip:

To toast nuts, preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spread nuts in single layer on baking sheet. Bake for 5 to 7 minutes or until lightly toasted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
62 calories; fat 3g; cholesterol 4mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 5g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; sugars 3g; protein 3g; vitamin a 145.8IU; riboflavin 0.1mg; folate 4mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 96mg; potassium 56mg; calcium 20.2mg; iron 0.2mg.
