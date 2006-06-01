Cherry-Pecan Spread
Toasting the nuts will enhance the flavor of this Cherry-Pecan Spread. Use on muffins, toasted English muffins, toast, or bagels for a quick breakfast.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Credit: Kim Cornelison
*Test Kitchen Tip:
To toast nuts, preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spread nuts in single layer on baking sheet. Bake for 5 to 7 minutes or until lightly toasted.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
62 calories; fat 3g; cholesterol 4mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 5g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; sugars 3g; protein 3g; vitamin a 145.8IU; riboflavin 0.1mg; folate 4mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 96mg; potassium 56mg; calcium 20.2mg; iron 0.2mg.