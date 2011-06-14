Carrot Dip

Shredded carrots add color and nutrition to this easy make-ahead appetizer dip.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
2 cups (about 10 servings)
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium mixing bowl beat together sour cream, cream cheese, mayonnaise, soy sauce, horseradish (if using), salt, and pepper with an electric mixer until smooth. Stir in shredded carrots and green onions until combined.

  • Cover and chill for 4 to 24 hours (do not prepare further ahead than this or the dip will become too thin). Keep the dip chilled while transporting. Stir dip before serving with dippers. Makes 2 cups (about 10 servings).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
110 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 19mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 3g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 2g; protein 2g; vitamin a 5199.2IU; vitamin c 2.4mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; folate 8.1mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 195mg; potassium 96mg; calcium 30.3mg; iron 0.4mg.
