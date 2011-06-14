Bacon-and-Cracked Black Pepper Biscuits
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. In a skillet, cook bacon until crisp. Drain bacon on paper towels. Finely chop 3 slices of the bacon. Cut remaining bacon slices into quarters; set aside. In a large bowl, stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, pepper, and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in the finely chopped bacon. Make a well in center of the flour mixture; set mixture aside. In a small bowl, combine egg and half-and-half. Add all at once to flour mixture. Using a fork, stir just until moistened.
-
Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead dough by folding and gently pressing dough for 10 to 12 strokes or until dough is nearly smooth. Pat or lightly roll dough until 1/2 inch thick. Using a floured 2-inch biscuit cutter, cut dough, rerolling scraps as necessary.
-
Arrange dough rounds on an ungreased large baking sheet. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until tops are golden brown. Cool slightly.
-
To serve, split biscuits. Spread bottoms with mayonnaise. Top each biscuit bottom with a tomato slice, a few arugula leaves, and two bacon pieces. Add biscuit tops. Makes 10 to 12 appetizers.
Tips
Prepare as directed through step 2. Arrange dough rounds on a waxed paper-lined baking sheet. Cover and freeze several hours or until completely frozen. Transfer dough rounds to a large self-sealing plastic bag or airtight freezer container. Freeze up to 3 months. To serve, arrange frozen dough rounds on an ungreased large baking sheet. Cover and let stand at room temperature about 1 hour or until thawed. Bake as directed in step 3. Serve as directed in step 4.