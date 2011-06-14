Asiago Cheese Dip

Rating: 3.65 stars
49 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 9

Get ready -- this slow cooker cheese dip is the ultimate appetizer. For an extra cheesy treat, serve this slow cooker dip with toasted cheese-topped baguette slices.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan, bring broth to boiling. Remove from heat. Add dried tomatoes; cover and let stand for 5 minutes. Drain, discarding liquid. Chop tomatoes (you should have about 1-1/4 cups).

  • Meanwhile, in a 3-1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker, combine sour cream, the 1-1/2 cups Asiago cheese, the mayonnaise, cream cheese, mushrooms, and the 1 cup green onions. Stir in chopped tomatoes.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 3 to 4 hours or on high-heat setting for 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Stir well before serving. If desired, keep warm in the slow cooker on low-heat setting for up to 2 hours. Sprinkle dip with additional green onions and serve with toasted cheese-topped baguette slices. Makes 7 cups.

Test Kitchen Tip:

To rehydrate dried mushrooms, place the dried mushrooms in a small bowl. Add enough boiling water to cover; let stand for 30 minutes. Drain mushrooms, squeezing out any excess liquid. Coarsely chop mushrooms.

Test Kitchen Tip:

To toast bread slices, preheat broiler. Place bread slices on a large baking sheet. Broil 3 to 4 inches from heat for 2 to 3 minutes or until toasted, turning once.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
196 calories; total fat 19g; saturated fat 8g; cholesterol 29mg; sodium 269mg; carbohydrates 4g; fiber 1g; protein 4g.

Reviews (1)

Robin Santschi
Rating: Unrated
04/19/2013
Marinate left over chicken in hot sauce -(shredded or finely chopped) and add it to this dip. It's incredible and really makes a wow with your guests
