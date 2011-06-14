Asiago Cheese Dip
Get ready -- this slow cooker cheese dip is the ultimate appetizer. For an extra cheesy treat, serve this slow cooker dip with toasted cheese-topped baguette slices.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Test Kitchen Tip:
To rehydrate dried mushrooms, place the dried mushrooms in a small bowl. Add enough boiling water to cover; let stand for 30 minutes. Drain mushrooms, squeezing out any excess liquid. Coarsely chop mushrooms.
Test Kitchen Tip:
To toast bread slices, preheat broiler. Place bread slices on a large baking sheet. Broil 3 to 4 inches from heat for 2 to 3 minutes or until toasted, turning once.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
196 calories; total fat 19g; saturated fat 8g; cholesterol 29mg; sodium 269mg; carbohydrates 4g; fiber 1g; protein 4g.