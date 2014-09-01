Ants on a Log

Advertisement

Cut each celery stalk into three equal pieces (3 to 4 inches each) so you have 12 pieces total. Place celery pieces on a plate or small platter. Fill with Desired Topper. If desired, cover and chill for up to 24 hours.

Almond Butter Topper: Spread each piece of celery with 1 teaspoon unsweetened almond butter or natural creamy peanut butter. Sprinkle each with 1/2 teaspoon snipped dried tart cherries and 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon miniature semisweet chocolate pieces; press gently into almond butter.Nutrition analysis per serving: 139 calories, 4 g protein, 11 g carbohydrate, 10 g total fat (1 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 3 g fiber, 6 g total sugar, 44 mg sodium, 7% Vitamin A, 3% Vitamin C, 8% calcium, 4% iron

Salmon-Cream Cheese Topper: In a small bowl stir together 3/4 cup light cream cheese spread and 1/4 cup finely chopped smoked salmon (2 ounces). Spread each piece of celery with 2 teaspoons of the salmon mixture. Sprinkle with thinly sliced green onions or snipped fresh dill. Store the remaining salmon mixture in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.Nutrition analysis per serving: 92 calories, 5 g protein, 3 g carbohydrate, 7 g total fat (4 g sat. fat), 23 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 2 g total sugar, 212 mg sodium, 10% Vitamin A, 3% Vitamin C, 6% calcium, 1% iron