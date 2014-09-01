Ants on a Log
This healthy snack idea looks like the one from your childhood, but tastes more grown up. Pack a batch for a welcome addition to your desk lunch or for a mid-day snack when energy is waning.
Ingredients
Directions
Cut each celery stalk into three equal pieces (3 to 4 inches each) so you have 12 pieces total. Place celery pieces on a plate or small platter. Fill with Desired Topper. If desired, cover and chill for up to 24 hours.Advertisement
Almond Butter Topper:
Spread each piece of celery with 1 teaspoon unsweetened almond butter or natural creamy peanut butter. Sprinkle each with 1/2 teaspoon snipped dried tart cherries and 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon miniature semisweet chocolate pieces; press gently into almond butter.Nutrition analysis per serving: 139 calories, 4 g protein, 11 g carbohydrate, 10 g total fat (1 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 3 g fiber, 6 g total sugar, 44 mg sodium, 7% Vitamin A, 3% Vitamin C, 8% calcium, 4% iron
Salmon-Cream Cheese Topper:
In a small bowl stir together 3/4 cup light cream cheese spread and 1/4 cup finely chopped smoked salmon (2 ounces). Spread each piece of celery with 2 teaspoons of the salmon mixture. Sprinkle with thinly sliced green onions or snipped fresh dill. Store the remaining salmon mixture in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.Nutrition analysis per serving: 92 calories, 5 g protein, 3 g carbohydrate, 7 g total fat (4 g sat. fat), 23 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 2 g total sugar, 212 mg sodium, 10% Vitamin A, 3% Vitamin C, 6% calcium, 1% iron
Hummus-Tomato Topper:
Spread each piece of celery with 2 teaspoons garlic-flavor hummus. Top each with 1/2 teaspoon finely chopped oil-packed dried tomatoes and sprinkle each with 1/2 to 1 teaspoon finely crumbled reduced-fat feta cheese or shredded reduced-fat Italian cheese blend.Nutrition analysis per serving: 95 calories, 3 g protein, 6 g carbohydrate, 7 g total fat (1 g sat. fat), 1 mg cholesterol, 2 g fiber, 2 g total sugar, 231 mg sodium, 7% Vitamin A, 9% Vitamin C, 4% calcium, 3% iron