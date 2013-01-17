Anise Churros with Chocolate Sauce

Learn how to make churros in your own kitchen so you can feel like you're in Mexico nearly instantly! And in case the cinnamon-sugar treats aren't tempting enough, you surely won't be able to resist once you add a coffee-infused chocolate sauce for churros.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cool:
10 mins
cook:
2 mins per batch
Servings:
4
Yield:
about 20 churros and 1 2/3 cup sauce
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan combine the water, butter, brown sugar, and salt. Bring to boiling over medium heat. Add flour and anise seed all at once, stirring vigorously with a wooden spoon. Cook and stir until mixture forms a ball and pulls away from the sides of the pan. Remove from heat. Cool for 10 minutes. Add egg, almond extract, and anise extract, beating well with a wooden spoon.

  • Preheat oven to 300°F. Transfer mixture to a decorating bag fitted with a large open star tip. Line a large baking sheet with waxed paper. Pipe 4x1-inch logs onto prepared baking sheet.

  • In a deep saucepan heat 3 inches of oil to 375°F. Fry logs, a few at a time, in hot oil about 2 minutes or until golden brown on both sides, turning once. Drain on paper towels. Keep warm in oven while cooking remaining churros.

  • In a shallow dish place granulated sugar. Roll warm churros in sugar to coat.

  • For the chocolate sauce, in a small microwave-safe bowl combine the chocolate pieces and whipping cream. Cook on 100% (high) power for 1 minute. Whisk mixture until all the chocolate is melted and mixture is smooth. Stir in the coffee liqueur. Serve churros with chocolate sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
184 calories; total fat 13.5g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 28mg; sodium 93mg; potassium 52mg; carbohydrates 15g; fiber 0.7g; sugar 9g; protein 1.5g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 226IU; vitamin cmg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalentsmg; vitamin b6mg; folate 14mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 13mg; iron 1mg.

Reviews

