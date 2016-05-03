Ancho Prime Rib with Grilled Mango Butter

Peel and seed mango; cut into 1/2-inch slices. Lightly brush slices with olive oil. For a charcoal grill, grill mango on the rack of an uncovered grill directly over medium coals for 4 minutes, turning once halfway through grilling. (For a gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce heat to medium. Place mango on grill rack over heat. Cover and grill as above.) In a food processor combine grilled mango and butter. Cover and process with several on-off pulses until mango is almost smooth. Spoon mixture onto a sheet of plastic wrap. Shape into an 8-inch roll. Wrap and chill about 2 hours or until firm.