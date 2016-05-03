Ancho Prime Rib with Grilled Mango Butter

Rating: 4.6 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 5 Ratings

Ribeyes are known for their tender, juicy, and well-marbled (lot's of flavor) meat. This prime rib is filled with decadent silky mango butter.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ancho Prime Rib with Grilled Mango Butter

Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare Grilled Mango Butter; chill.

    Advertisement

  • In a small bowl combine next four ingredients (through black pepper). Brush both sides of steaks with oil. Sprinkle with pepper mixture; rub in with your fingers.

  • Prepare grill for indirect heat using a drip pan. Place steaks over drip pan. Grill, covered, over indirect medium heat 25 to 30 minutes for medium rare (145°F) or 30 to 35 minutes for medium (160°F), turning once.

  • Cover steaks with foil and let stand 15 minutes. Cut into serving-size pieces. Serve with mango butter.

Nutrition Facts (Ancho Prime Rib with Grilled Mango Butter)

Per Serving:
571 calories; 50 g total fat; 23 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 20 g monounsaturated fat; 141 mg cholesterol; 282 mg sodium. 2 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 27 g protein;

Grilled Mango Butter

Ingredients

Directions

  • Peel and seed mango; cut into 1/2-inch slices. Lightly brush slices with olive oil. For a charcoal grill, grill mango on the rack of an uncovered grill directly over medium coals for 4 minutes, turning once halfway through grilling. (For a gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce heat to medium. Place mango on grill rack over heat. Cover and grill as above.) In a food processor combine grilled mango and butter. Cover and process with several on-off pulses until mango is almost smooth. Spoon mixture onto a sheet of plastic wrap. Shape into an 8-inch roll. Wrap and chill about 2 hours or until firm.

    Advertisement

Reviews

5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 05/31/2020