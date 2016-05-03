Ancho Prime Rib with Grilled Mango Butter
Ribeyes are known for their tender, juicy, and well-marbled (lot's of flavor) meat. This prime rib is filled with decadent silky mango butter.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts (Ancho Prime Rib with Grilled Mango Butter)
Per Serving:
571 calories; 50 g total fat; 23 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 20 g monounsaturated fat; 141 mg cholesterol; 282 mg sodium. 2 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 27 g protein;