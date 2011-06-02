Amaretto Brioche Bake

Brioche is a rich butter and egg French bread with a beautiful burnished crust and golden tender crumb. If you can't find it, soft French bread also works.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 3-quart rectangular baking dish; set aside. In a medium saucepan combine brown sugar, butter, amaretto, and corn syrup. Cook and stir until mixture comes to boiling. Boil, uncovered, for 1 minute. Pour into the prepared baking dish. Arrange bread slices over brown sugar mixture.

  • In a medium bowl combine eggs, half-and-half, vanilla, salt, and nutmeg. Pour evenly over bread slices. Press lightly with a rubber spatula or the back of a large spoon to moisten all of the bread. Cover and chill for 4 to 24 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake, uncovered, for 40 to 45 minutes or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean and the top is lightly browned. Let stand for 15 minutes before serving.

  • Meanwhile, if desired, in a small bowl combine blackberries and granulated sugar; lightly crush berries. Let stand until a syrup forms, stirring occasionally. Spoon berry mixture over each serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
470 calories; 23 g total fat; 11 g saturated fat; 188 mg cholesterol; 432 mg sodium. 261 mg potassium; 55 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 9 g protein; 777 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 52 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 121 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

