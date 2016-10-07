Almost Like Peanut Butter Cups Bars
These delicious bars are full of chocolate and peanut butter, just like a favorite candy bar. Perfect for the holidays, these easy bar cookies are sure to be a hit.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Line a 13x9-inch baking pan with foil, extending the foil over edges of the pan. Lightly coat the foil with cooking spray. In a large saucepan melt butter over low heat. Add peanut butter; heat and stir until melted and smooth. Stir in powdered sugar and crushed cereal; mix well. Pat the peanut butter mixture evenly into the bottom of the prepared pan.
-
In a medium bowl microwave chocolate pieces and shortening for 1 to 1 1/2 minutes or just until melted and smooth, stirring every 30 seconds. Spread melted chocolate over the peanut butter layer. Sprinkle with chopped peanut butter cups. Cover and chill 30 minutes or until firm. Use edges of foil to lift uncut bars out of pan. Transfer to a cutting board. Cut into bars.
To Store:
Layer bars between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 1 month.