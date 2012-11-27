Almond-Tangerine Panna Cotta
Each serving of this refreshing almond panna cotta recipe has just 150 calories! Prepare a batch of panna cotta desserts up to 24 hours before your next dinner party for a simple, skinny, and stress-free treat.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
151 calories; total fat 1g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 10mg; sodium 61mg; potassium 196mg; carbohydrates 29g; fiber 1g; sugar 26g; protein 9g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 437IU; vitamin c 7mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 12mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 192mg; iron 0mg.