Almond-Tangerine Panna Cotta

Rating: 4.38 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 8 Ratings

Each serving of this refreshing almond panna cotta recipe has just 150 calories! Prepare a batch of panna cotta desserts up to 24 hours before your next dinner party for a simple, skinny, and stress-free treat.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
chill:
4 hrs to 1 day
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 panna cotta and about 3 tablespoons sauce each
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place four 6-ounce custard cups or ramekins in a shallow baking pan; set aside. In a small saucepan stir together 3 tablespoons sugar and gelatin. Stir in milk. Heat over medium heat until gelatin is dissolved, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Whisk in yogurt and 1/4 teaspoon of the almond extract until smooth. Pour mixture into custard cups. Cover and chill for 4 to 24 hours or until set.

  • For sauce, in a small saucepan stir together 1 tablespoon sugar and cornstarch. Stir in pomegranate juice. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Remove from heat. Stir in tangerine sections, cherries, and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon almond extract. Cool.

  • To serve, immerse bottom halves of custard cups in hot water for 10 seconds. Using a small sharp knife, loosen panna cotta from sides of cups. Invert a serving plate over each cup; turn plate and cup over together. Remove cups. Serve panna cotta with sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
151 calories; total fat 1g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 10mg; sodium 61mg; potassium 196mg; carbohydrates 29g; fiber 1g; sugar 26g; protein 9g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 437IU; vitamin c 7mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 12mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 192mg; iron 0mg.
