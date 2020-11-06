Almond Sugar Cookies and Mascarpone-Cocoa Cutouts
Stick to the basic cookie cutter shapes you already have on hand to create jolly Santas with a little help from icing, frosting, and sprinkles.
Buttercream Frosting
In a large bowl beat ½ cup softened butter with a mixer on medium 1 to 2 minutes or until creamy. Beat in ½ cup powdered sugar. Add 1 Tbsp. heavy cream and ½ tsp. vanilla; beat on low until combined. Gradually beat in an additional 1½ cups powdered sugar just until combined. Beat on medium 5 minutes or until fluffy, scraping bowl as needed. Add an additional 2 tsp. heavy cream; beat on high 1 minute more. Makes 1¾ cups.
Mascarpone-Cocoa Cutouts
In a large bowl beat 1/2 cup softened butter and 1/2 cup mascarpone cheese with a mixer on medium 30 seconds. Add 1 cup sugar, 1/4 tsp. baking powder, 1/2 tsp. baking soda, and 1/4 tsp. salt; beat until combined, scraping bowl as needed. Beat in 1 1/2 tsp. vanilla and 1 egg. Beat in 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder and as much of 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour as you can with mixer. Stir in any remaining flour. Divide dough in half. Chill, covered, 30 to 60 minutes or until dough is easy to handle. Roll out dough, bake, and decorate as directed for Almond Sugar Cookies.
Royal Icing
In a large bowl stir together one 16-oz. pkg. (4 cups) powdered sugar, 3 Tbsp. meringue powder, and ½ tsp. cream of tartar. Add ½ cup warm water and 1 tsp. vanilla. Beat with a mixer on low until combined. Beat on high 7 to 10 minutes or until icing is very stiff (for piping outlines and details). For flooding, divide out some of the icing and beat in additional warm water (4 to 5 tsp. per 1 cup icing) to reach desired consistency. When not using icing, keep it covered with plastic wrap or a damp paper towel to prevent drying out. If desired, chill up to 48 hours; stir before using. Makes about 3 cups.
*Note:
Meringue powder is a mixture of pasteurized egg whites, sugar, and edible gums. It is the secret ingredient to making Royal Icing dry quickly with a smooth, hard finish. Look for it in the baking aisle of large supermarkets or in the cake decorating department of hobby and crafts stores.