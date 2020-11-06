Almond Sugar Cookies and Mascarpone-Cocoa Cutouts

Advertisement

Bake 8 to 12 minutes or until edges are light brown and centers are set. Let cool on cookie sheet 1 minute. Let cool on a wire rack. Decorate with Royal Icing and Buttercream Frosting.

Preheat oven to 350°F. On a lightly floured surface, roll one portion of dough at a time to 1/4 inch thick. Using 2 1/2- to 3-inch cookie cutters, cut dough into desired shapes. Place 1 inch apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Reroll scraps as needed.

In a large bowl beat butter and sugar with a mixer on medium until light and fluffy. Add egg, vanilla, and lemon zest. Beat until combined, scraping bowl as needed. Beat in as much of the flour mixture as you can with the mixer. Stir in any remaining flour mixture. Divide dough in half. Cover and chill 2 hours or until dough is easy to handle.

Buttercream Frosting In a large bowl beat ½ cup softened butter with a mixer on medium 1 to 2 minutes or until creamy. Beat in ½ cup powdered sugar. Add 1 Tbsp. heavy cream and ½ tsp. vanilla; beat on low until combined. Gradually beat in an additional 1½ cups powdered sugar just until combined. Beat on medium 5 minutes or until fluffy, scraping bowl as needed. Add an additional 2 tsp. heavy cream; beat on high 1 minute more. Makes 1¾ cups.

Mascarpone-Cocoa Cutouts In a large bowl beat 1/2 cup softened butter and 1/2 cup mascarpone cheese with a mixer on medium 30 seconds. Add 1 cup sugar, 1/4 tsp. baking powder, 1/2 tsp. baking soda, and 1/4 tsp. salt; beat until combined, scraping bowl as needed. Beat in 1 1/2 tsp. vanilla and 1 egg. Beat in 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder and as much of 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour as you can with mixer. Stir in any remaining flour. Divide dough in half. Chill, covered, 30 to 60 minutes or until dough is easy to handle. Roll out dough, bake, and decorate as directed for Almond Sugar Cookies.