Almond Sour-Cream Sugar Cookies

In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add sugar, baking powder, salt, and baking soda. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in egg, sour cream, vanilla, and almond extract until combined. Beat in ground almonds. Beat in as much of the 2-1/4 cups flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining of the 2-1/4 cups flour. Divide dough in half. Cover and chill for 1 to 2 hours or until dough is easy to handle.