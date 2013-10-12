Almond Sour-Cream Sugar Cookies
Ideal for decorating with royal icing, these sour cream sugar cookies are firm on the outside and tender on the inside. A dash of almond extract and ground nuts make these almond sugar cookies stand out from the cookie recipe competition.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add sugar, baking powder, salt, and baking soda. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in egg, sour cream, vanilla, and almond extract until combined. Beat in ground almonds. Beat in as much of the 2-1/4 cups flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining of the 2-1/4 cups flour. Divide dough in half. Cover and chill for 1 to 2 hours or until dough is easy to handle.
Preheat oven to 375°F. On a well-floured surface, roll one dough portion at a time to 1/8 to 1/4 inch thick. Using 2-1/2-inch cookie cutters, cut dough into desired shapes. Place cutouts 1 inch apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 7 to 8 minutes or until edges are firm and bottoms are very light brown. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; cool.
If desired, use a small new paintbrush to brush cookies with luster dust. Pipe Royal Icing on cookies in snowflake designs. Let stand until icing is set.
To Store:
Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze unfrosted cookies for up to 3 months. To serve, thaw cookies, if frozen. Decorate as directed.
Nutrition Facts (Almond Sour-Cream Sugar Cookies)
Royal Icing
Ingredients
Directions
In a large mixing bowl stir together the powdered sugar, meringue powder, and cream of tartar. Add the water and vanilla. Beat with an electric mixer on low speed until combined; beat on high speed for 7 to 10 minutes or until icing reaches a stiff piping consistency. If not using right away, cover bowl with a damp paper towel and cover paper towel with plastic wrap; chill for up to 48 hours.
Tip:
Look for meringue powder in the cake decorating aisle of a hobby or crafts store.