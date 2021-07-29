Almond-Pear Clafouti

Though a clafouti is typically served as dessert, with eggs, fruit, and nuts we're tempted to make this for a sweet breakfast option.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
bake:
35 mins
cool:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Generously grease an 1 1/2-quart au gratin dish.

  • In a large skillet cook pears in hot butter over medium heat for 5 to 6 minutes or until tender. Arrange cooked pears in the prepared dish.

  • In a medium bowl combine eggs, cream, milk, flour, granulated sugar, liqueur, vanilla, and salt. Beat with a mixer on low until smooth. Pour batter over pears. Sprinkle with almonds.

  • Bake, uncovered, 40 minutes or until puffed and lightly browned and a knife inserted off-center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. (The clafouti will fall as it cools.) Sprinkle with powdered sugar and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
249 calories; fat 15g; cholesterol 106mg; saturated fat 7g; carbohydrates 23g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 14g; protein 5g; vitamin a 514IU; vitamin c 1.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 0.6mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 25.2mcg; vitamin b12 0.3mcg; sodium 99mg; potassium 154mg; calcium 57mg; iron 0.9mg.
