Almond-Lemon Gelato

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 2 Ratings

Gelato and ice cream recipes are great desserts for entertaining, because they can be made ahead. The combination of zesty lemonade concentrate, nutty pistachios, and a sweet custard base make this easy recipe really take off.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
chill:
2 hrs
freeze:
Per manufacturer's directions
Servings:
16
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan combine egg yolks, milk, and sugar. Using a vegetable peeler, cut long strips of peel from the lemon. Add lemon peel to milk mixture. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon or a heatproof rubber spatula, until mixture thickens and just coats the back of a clean metal spoon.

    Advertisement

  • Immediately place saucepan in a large bowl of ice water; stir constantly for 3 to 4 minutes or until mixture is cool. Remove and discard lemon peel. Transfer mixture to a large bowl. Cover and chill about 2 hours or until well chilled.

  • Stir lemonade concentrate and pistachios into milk mixture. Freeze mixture in a 4- to 5-quart ice cream freezer according to the manufacturer's directions. If desired, ripen about 4 hours before serving.* If desired, garnish with chopped almonds.

*Tip:

Ripening homemade gelato improves the texture and helps keep it from melting too quickly during eating. To ripen in a traditional-style ice cream freezer, after churning, remove the lid and dasher and cover the top of the freezer can with waxed paper or foil. Plug the hole in the lid with a small piece of cloth; replace the lid. Pack the outer freezer bucket with enough ice and rock salt to cover the top of the freezer can (use 1 cup salt for each 4 cups ice). Ripen about 4 hours. When using an ice cream freezer with an insulated freezer bowl, transfer the ice cream to a covered freezer container and ripen by freezing in your regular freezer about 4 hours (or check the manufacturer's recommendations).

Tips

Lemonade concentrate is an inexpensive specialty item that can come in handy for family gatherings or this delicious desserts, like this one.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
176 calories; total fat 7g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 144mg; sodium 45mg; potassium 128mg; carbohydrates 26g; fiber 0g; sugar 24g; protein 5g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 290IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 24mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 89mg; iron 0mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 04/10/2021