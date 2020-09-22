Almond Flour Chocolate Chip Cookies

We've used protein-rich almond flour (aka almond meal) to make a rich, nutty gluten-free chocolate chip cookie.

By
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large bowl beat butter and shortening with a mixer on medium 30 seconds. Add both sugars, baking soda, and salt. Beat on medium 2 minutes, scraping bowl as needed. Beat in egg and vanilla. Beat in almond flour. Stir in chocolate chips.

  • Drop dough by teaspoons 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake 6 to 8 minutes or just until edges are light brown (cookies may not appear set). Remove; cool on a wire rack layered with parchment paper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
122 calories; total fat 8g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 7mg; sodium 91mg; potassium 34mg; carbohydrates 13g; fiber 1g; sugar 11g; protein 2g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 45IU; vitamin cmg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalentsmg; vitamin b6mg; folate 2mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 21mg; iron 1mg.

