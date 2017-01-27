Almond-Date Smoothie

Rating: 3.22 stars
27 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 6
  • 27 Ratings

Start your morning off right with this easy breakfast smoothie. Dates, almond milk, and a banana help make up this hearty smoothie.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine the almond milk and dates; cover and chill overnight. (Or place dates in a heatproof bowl and cover with boiling water; let stand 10 minutes. Drain and cool slightly.)

  • In a blender combine milk, dates, banana, almond butter, and if desired, honey. Cover and blend 30 seconds or until smooth. Add ice and blend until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
429 calories; 12 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 173 mg sodium. 1071 mg potassium; 85 g carbohydrates; 10 g fiber; 70 g sugar; 6 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 543 IU vitamin a; 3 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 31 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 344 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

